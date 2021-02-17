Rock Springs “Downtown First Awards” to be streamed tonight

Advertisement

February 17, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will live-stream their announcements of the winners of the 2021 Downtown First Awards tonight at 7 p.m. The announcement of the winners will take place online only this year due to health and safety reasons.

The awards presentation will originate from the Broadway Theater and streamed on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed more than 60 nominations and selected winners in each award category.

Presentations will be made in the following categories:

Outstanding Downtown Business

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

Outstanding Individual

Spirit of Downtown

Outstanding Volunteer