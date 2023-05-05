Rock Springs Downtown Mainstreet/URA announce 2023 Downtown First Award winners

2023 Downtown First Award created by Bobby Pineda

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Members of the community gathered together tonight as they recognized many diligent volunteers and business owners that have spent countless hours over the past year enhancing the beauty within Downtown Rock Springs.

Volunteers through the URA and community have spent over 19,000 hours dedicated to bringing a fresh outlook, entertainment, and new creative businesses into the Rock Springs community. Through their efforts, they have watched many businesses thrive in newly opened or currently operated locations. This year marks the ninth annual awards banquet, where six businesses or individuals were recognized for their efforts.

Outstanding Downtown Business – Rushmore Furniture. This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Terri and Patrick Mackley (Mack & Co., Wyoming Freight Company). This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies downtown in their actions

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Lola B. Boutique. This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2022.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Escape Day Spa & Boutique. This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs.

Outstanding Individual – Bruce and Carla Pivic. This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.

Outstanding Volunteer – Russ and Sue Lozier. This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience.