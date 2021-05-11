Rock Springs’ Erramouspe signs letter to play tennis at St. Ambrose University

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – Rock Springs High School senior Abbie Erramouspe signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her tennis career at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

“I’m really excited. I wasn’t really expecting this to happen, but I’ve worked hard over the last few years and I’m ready to keep improving and have the opportunity to keep playing,” she said.

Erramouspe said that playing collegiately was not always necessarily a goal of hers. She said that she had planned on continuing her studies at the University of Wyoming after high school.

“Well, I was planning on going to the University of Wyoming. Then, I got a scholarship to St. Ambrose University so I went to go check it out. That’s where my brother goes, too. I just loved it,” she said.

Erramouspe started playing tennis about two years ago and said that she picked up the sport rather quickly.

“I only started playing tennis two years ago for fun. I really enjoyed it and picked it up kind of fast. I just like being able to rely on myself and it’s me working – not relying on a whole team,” she said.

Her favorite tennis player is Serena Williams, who has been at the top of the sport for the last two decades. “I like her attitude and how hard she works,” Erramouspe said.

With high school graduation happening in a week, she’s excited to embark on her next adventure. She plans on studying occupational therapy with the hopes of becoming a pediatric occupational therapist.

“I’m really excited about graduation. I’m really going to miss my friends cause they’re all going to be here still, but I’m excited to try something new,” she said.