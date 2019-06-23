Rock Springs Family Fun “Color Run” Coming Up Monday

Rock Springs, WY (6/23/19) – The Rock Springs Civic Center will present another of their Summer Family Fun Runs Monday night. The Color Run will take place at Pilot Butte Elementary School, located at 1003 Summit Drive.

The Family Fun Run “Color Run” is free. Registration is at 6:00 p.m. with the run starting at 6:30 p.m.

Other runs scheduled for the summer include, the “Jingle Bell in July Run” on July 8, “The Water Fun Run” on July 22 and the “Pick Your Peak Run” on August 5.

For more information, contact the Rock Spring Civic Center at 307-352-1420 or at Facebook.com/RSCivicCenter.