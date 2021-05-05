Rock Springs Family Rec. Center and Civic Center on summer hours

May 5, 2021 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center are now operating with summer hours. Summer hours at both locations will continue until October 3.

The Family Rec Center is now open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Saturday’s hours being 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Rock Springs Civic Center is now open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The Civic Center Climbing Wall will be in operation from 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Fridays (June, July, and August). The Civic Center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.