Rock Springs Family Recreation Center plans ice rink season closure

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Although it may still feel like winter in Wyoming with the snow and wind our state has been receiving, the calendar declares that spring is in the air. With that being said, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center has announced its season closure date for the ice rink as April 13, 2023.

With April 13 approaching rather quickly, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center has added new session times, especially during Spring Break. The 18+ Drop-ins have been added more frequently and Stick n Puck has been added 11 times as well to enhance the fun throughout the month. Be sure to watch for events coming up within the rink as well such as Senior Playoffs and the Bud Cup Tournament happening this week. The full calendar for the next month can be found below.