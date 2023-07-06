Rock Springs Fire Department awards five with Life Saver Award

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Clint McJunkin, Tamara Washington, Michelle DiTullio, Krysta Padilla, and Josie Ibarra, were awarded this past Tuesday during the Rock Springs City Council meeting for their live saving efforts on a Civic Center patron in late April.

Life Saving Efforts

According to a letter written to Fire Chief Wamsley, “On April 24th while attending a rowing class at the Rock Springs Civic Center, Phillip Putnam experienced a cardiac event causing him to slouch over and become unresponsive. Civic Center staff responded accordingly, activating the chain of survival. Tamara Washington called for help and requested Michelle DiTullio to call 911. Clint McJunkin cleared the pool and responded to the rowing room where he found two bystanders (Krysta Padilla and Josie Ibarra) performing CPR on Phillip. Clint took over rescue breaths from the bystanders and Tamara Washington attached the AED pads. The AED advised to shock; once shock was delivered rescuers continued care until Fire and EMS arrived to take over. Captain Lancaster reported the patient was starting to wake up as they began to taking over patient care. Due to the quick reactions of Civic Center staff and bystanders, Phillip Putnam walked out of the hospital eight days later.”

Remarks

After the conclusion of the award presentation, Councilman Tim Robinson added, “I was in law enforcement for almost 30 years and I can tell you the number of times that CPR is actually successful is very, I mean, its a rare, rare occurrence. The speed in which you guys were just on the ball and your abilities, I mean it saved a life and it’s a rarity, it really is, so congratulations and great job!”