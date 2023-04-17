Rock Springs Fire Department responds to railcar fire call

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At 12:04 pm on April 17, 2022 the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 3029 Killpecker Drive for a report of a railcar on fire. Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and nine firefighters.

Upon arrival, an automobile was found burning in the salvage yard at 3209 Killpecker Drive. The fire was extinguished without incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to originate with burning operations being conducted in the salvage yard.