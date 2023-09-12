Rock Springs Fire Department to “push-in” new truck this evening

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Fire Department

September 12, 2023 — Tonight’s “push-in” of the new Rock Springs Fire Department’s Engine 11 truck is about tradition and not a mechanical failure. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. today at the RSFD Headquarters Station on College Drive.

According to information supplied by RSFD, the “push-in” originates from the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. The horses couldn’t go backwards into the fire station, so crews returning from a fire would unhitch the horse team from the fire apparatus and then, after washing it, would manually push the fire apparatus back into the bay.

The tradition of placing a new apparatus into service by pushing it into the station will continue this evening.

The new truck sports the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs logo on its tail panel. RSFD has invited the Western’s national champion wrestling team to tonight’s event, the school’s administration and the Board of Trustees.