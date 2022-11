Rock Springs Fire Department “Toys for Kids” sign-up happening today

November 10, 2022 — The first of two in-person signups for the annual Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will take place today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank on Center Street. A second and final signup will take place on Tuesday, November 22.

This year’s toy distribution will take place on Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the old Washington School building at 625 Ahsay Steet. Kids must be registered to receive a gift.

Those wishing to contribute a new toy or help with a monetary donation are asked to drop off items at the Fire Station at 600 College Drive by December 7.