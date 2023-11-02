Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 sponsors the Toys for Kids program

Rock Springs Firefighters are collecting and sorting toys to be donated by the community so that children can receive a Christmas gift.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499, with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department, is once again sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by kindhearted residents throughout our community so that children are able to receive a Christmas gift. The program is for children up to 12 years of age.

This year’s program will kick off with the 33rd annual Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson Toy Run on Sunday, Nov. 5th. The Rock Springs Firefighters have begun accepting toy donations. Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station at 600 College Drive. Donations will be accepted at the fire station until 7:00 p.m. on December 11th. Make checks for donations to “Toys for Kids” or Venmo: @IAFF1499.

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children through 12 years of age get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, families must sign up for the giveaway.

Important dates and times:

Sign-ups at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9th and 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21st. The online sign-up option will be available with a link released only on the dates listed above (The link will be posted on the Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Facebook page). The giveaway will be at the “old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Ave., Rock Springs, on December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.