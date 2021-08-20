Rock Springs First Congregational Church new pastor Installation announced

August 20, 2021 — The First Congregational Church of Rock Springs welcomed their new pastor and teacher Rev. Kelli Parrish Lucas, back in April, but her Installation was postponed until it could be performed in person. The Installation will take place Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m. at the church, 1275 Adams Avenue. A reception will follow.

Church and community members may attend in person or watch it virtually. Those wishing to view the ceremony should email [email protected] by August 26th.

The Installation Service for Parrish Lucas will include guests from the United Church of Christ and a guest preacher. Rev. Dr. Joe Mc Gowan. Other scheduled guests include Rev. Sue Artt, Conference Minister of the Rocky Mountain Conference, Rev. Dr. Nadyne Guzmán of Denver, and Roger Lamoni from the Intermountain Association. Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft of All Saints Episcopal Church of Rock Springs, Rev. Levi Powers of Mount of Olives Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, and Rev. Laura Beth Buchleiter of the Union Congregational Church, UCC, in Green River.

Rev. Kelli Parrish Lucas, ordained in 2011, came to Rock Springs, Wyoming, from Southern California. She has served as a hospice chaplain and the Altadena Community Church Minister of Education and Associate Pastor.

Parish and her husband, Ed Lucas, reside in Rock Springs with their dogs Tirzah Joy and Mister Sol.