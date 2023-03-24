Rock Springs First Responder residency requirement moves onto the next reading

Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Police Department

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Two ordinances were brought before the Rock Springs City Council this past Tuesday issuing the change for residency requirements for all Rock Springs First Responders. This change would allow all responders to live within a 20-mile radius versus the current requirement requiring them to live within city limits. The two ordinances passed the first reading and must pass two more times before becoming law.

Mayor Mickelson noted on this matter as he stated, “As everyone is aware, we have had issues filing positions, and while there is a public safety issue around not having your first responders in town, not having first responders is also a pretty big public issue. So we are looking to give the police and fire departments some more flexibility with their hiring”.

Councilor Tim Robinson also spoke on this matter as he has worked within the Rock Springs Police Department before. He noted that he believed this is a great idea and is long overdue. “Hiring police officers, I’m not exactly sure if it’s the same for firemen, has been more and more difficult every year. I know even during my time at the P.D. that the idea that you could actually live in Green River or outside the city limits of Rock Springs was always kind of a pipe dream. I hope that this is able to bring some relief to the P.D. and the Fire Department and the rest of the city as well”.

You are able to view both Ordinance 2023-01 here, and Ordinance 2023-02 here.