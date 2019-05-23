Rock Springs, Green River, And Sweetwater County Populations Drop

Rock Springs, WY (5/23/19) – Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County is not as crowed in 2018 as it was in 2017, but not by much. The State of Wyoming released the U.S. Census Bureau data today that showed that Sweetwater County’s population dropped by 1.1 percent or 496 people between July 2017 and July 2018.

The report also showed both the cities of Rock Springs and Green River saw their populations drop from July 2017 to July 2018. Rock Springs lost 291 people while Green River’s population decreased by 101 residents. The U.S. Census Bureau lists Rock Springs 2018 population as 23,082 and Green Rivers’ at 11,978. Sweetwater County’s total population was measured at 43,051.

The state of Wyoming as a whole, also saw a decrease in population going from 578,934 residents in 2017’s census to 577,737 in 2018, a drop of 0.2 percent.

Here are the top ten populated cities in Wyoming based on the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau:

#1. Cheyenne – 63,9657 (+0.6%)

#2. Casper – 57,461 (-0.6%)

#3. Laramie – 32,473 (+0.2%)

#4 Gillette – 31,903 (-0.4%)

#5 Rock Springs – 23,082 (-1.2%)

#6. Sheridan – 17,848 (0.0)

#7. Green River – 11,978 (-0.8%)

#8. Evanston – 11,704 (-1.2%)

#9 Riverton – 10,996 (-0.7%)

#10. Jackson – 10,429 (-1.2%)