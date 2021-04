Advertisement

April 4, 2021 –The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery reminds residents that all gravesite floral decorations must be removed by this Monday, April 5. Flower arrangements in permanent graveside vases may remain year-round.

In Green River’s Riverview Cemetery, all floral arrangements and decorations not in permanent vases must be removed by Thursday, April 15.

If you have questions, call the Rock Spring Municipal Cemetery at (307) 352-1462 or the Green River Parks Department at (307) 872-6151.