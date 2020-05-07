Rock Springs/Green River census response rate higher than state’s percentage

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — The state of Wyoming currently stands at 47.9 percent on the self-response rate of the 2020 Census. That trails the national percentage which is 57.3 percent.

Both Green River and Rock Springs 2020 Census self-response rates are higher than the state rate. As of Wednesday, Green River’s self-response rate was 65.4 percent with Rock Springs at 56.1 percent.

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is October 31, 2020.

You can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. Find out more about each of these methods below:

The 2020 Census helps determine how of billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed and provides data that will impact Wyoming communities for the next decade.