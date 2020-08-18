Rock Springs & Green River City Councils in session tonight

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Items on the agenda for the Rock Springs City Council include a Resolution authorizing submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board to assist in financing the installation of UV Emitters and associated equipment in the heating, cooling and air-conditioning units at the Rock Springs City Hall, Police Department, and Fire Stations 1, 2 and 3, in the amount of $66,017. Also, a Resolution accepting and approving a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board for the purpose of obtaining Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the amount of $32,951. See the complete agenda here.

Advertisement

In Green River, agenda items include, a Consideration to Approve an agreement with Target Solutions for online police training, Consideration to waive fees for the Green River Little League and Green River Girls Softball who had their seasons shortened by COVID-19 pandemic, Consideration of Amendment No. 2 with Burn & McDonnell Engineering Company concerning a December 2017 Professional Services Agreement for the design of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility. See the complete agenda here.