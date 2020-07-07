Rock Springs & Green River City Councils to meet tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings are scheduled to being at 7 p.m. in their respective city halls.

Items on the Rock Spring City Council meeting agenda include a request from the Engineering/Operations & Public Services Department for permission to bid various projects. Also two requests from the Rock Springs Fire Department. One for permission to apply for funds to upgrade HVAC equipment for all three Fire Stations and the City Hall building, and a second for permission to apply for funds to upgrade communications equipment. View the complete agenda here.

Items on the Green River City Council meeting agenda include a request from the Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Engineering Division of Public Works, from permission to submit an application for a WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant for replacing the concrete pathway at Riverside Memorial Park and adding

pathway lighting. Also, consideration to approve two new retail liquor licenses. Both have already been approved by the state. View the complete agenda here.