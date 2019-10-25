Rock Springs, Green River high schools head to Afton for cross country state championship

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) — Green River and Rock Springs high schools will be headed to the cross country state championship in Afton, Wyoming, on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The meet will take place at the Afton Valley View Golf Course at 1420 Washington Street. 4A boys will race first, followed by 3A boys, then 2A boys. Following will be 4A girls, 3A girls, and finally 2A girls.

The 4A boys race will start at 11:30 a.m. Each race will then start 30 minutes after that.

Sponsor

Rock Springs High School cross country coach Brad DeKrey said that due to injury, Rock Springs will not have a girls team participate in the championship.

After placing fifth place at the regional meet, DeKrey hopes to see the boys’ team tighten up. Specifically, he hopes to see improvement in the timings between his number four and five runners.

DeKrey also mentioned that they are currently awaiting eligibility reports for one student-athlete, who DeKrey said, “should be good to go”.

DeKrey said he hopes his team is able to “play spoiler” at the state championship this weekend.

Advertisement

Green River High School cross country coach Craig Leavitt said he is very excited about the future of his team. He noted this is a rebuilding year for the team, stating that this is the “best freshman group of boys they’ve had.”

The regional meet went well for the Green River team, having four of their freshman place in the top five, as well as junior Greg Sherwin qualifying for all-conference. Coach Leavitt is very excited about their regional performance, considering that they were the youngest team at the meet.

Advertisement

Leavitt said he hopes his boys’ team will be competitive around 10th place this year at state. Green River will again have the youngest team at the championship.

Greg Sherwin and Madison Yoak are the two Green River runners to be watching during the state meet.

Yoak is on the cusp of achieving all state, after placing ninth at the regional meet this year, qualifying for all-conference.

Sherwin is an all-conference junior on the boys team, who has also run well all year and looks to place individually at the meet.

Leavitt is excited to see how much the team has grown during the year, and believes that the state championship is a good measure of growth. He said that all of his runners are very healthy this week, and have trained hard to drop a lot of time throughout the year.

Advertisement

Last year, Rock Springs High School boys took sixth place as a team, with an average time of 18:04, while Green River High School boys placed tenth with an average time of 18:51, according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s website.

Rock Springs High School girls team placed sixth last year with an average time of 20:19, according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s website.