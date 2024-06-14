Rock Springs & Green River mosquito abatement programs are occurring

June 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

Rock Springs

The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Earlier this month, Altosid XR larvacide pellets containing methoprene were put into the stagnant water areas of the Bitter Creek and Killpecker Creek in town, some of the ponds at the golf course, and in the City flood detention ponds. Altosid attacks the mosquito larvae as they develop, preventing them from reaching adulthood and interrupting the growth cycle. It lasts approximately 150 days.

Over the next few weeks, city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck-mounted aerosol sprayer. Spraying will be conducted between June 22, 2024 and June 30, 2024 in the following areas:

The Cemetery

Bitter Creek from East I-80 Interchange to the Waste Water Treatment Plant

The area around Bunning Park

The Wetlands Park area by Smith’s

Killpecker Creek along Springs Drive and Community Park Drive

Further spraying needs will be evaluated throughout the summer.

Questions about the Rock Springs mosquito control project may be directed to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley at (307) 352-1475.

Green River

The City of Green River will begin its mosquito abatement this Monday. June 17, with their fly-over operation focusing on the wetlands west of the City near the Jamestown area, portions of the Green River corridor, and the Stratton Myers Park area around the wastewater treatment facility. The flyover operation should occur around 8:30 to 9 p.m. The purpose of the fly over to kill mosquito larvae.

The neighborhood fogger truck is scheduled to begin operating next Wednesday, June 19th. It will aid in the killing of adult mosquitos. Residents of Green River who do not want their house area fogged are asked to call the City at 872-6151.