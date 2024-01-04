Rock Springs & Green River Boys Basketball play in the James Johnson Showcase on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 4, 2024 —The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys are on the road this week for a three-day tournament that is being held in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Wolves will play today against Sheridan with tip-off scheduled for 5 PM. This will be a Non-Conference matchup and is the first meeting between these two squads for this season. The remaining schedule for the Wolves is Friday, January 5 against Cheyenne Central tip-off at 7:30 PM, and the final game on Saturday, January 6 against Cheyenne South.

The Tigers will be at the same three-day tournament in Cheyenne and will face off today against Cheyenne East with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 PM. They will continue Friday, January 5 against Natrona County tip-off set for noon, and on the final day Saturday, they will take on Cheyenne Central with a tip-off set for 4:30 PM.

This will be the final tournament for both schools as the regular season will begin next week.