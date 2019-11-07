Rock Springs, Green River swim teams head to state

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — The Green River and Rock Springs high school swim teams head to Gillette to participate in the state championship swim meet this weekend.

3A diving and swimming preliminary competition and semifinal competition started today at 2 p.m. 3A diving and swimming finals will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m.

4A diving and swimming preliminary competition and semifinal competition will begin at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 8. 4A swimming and diving finals will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The event order is as follows:

200 Yard Medley Relay 200 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Individual Medley 50 Yard Freestyle 1 Meter Diving 100 Yard Butterfly 100 Yard Freestyle 500 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Freestyle relay 100 Yard Backstroke 100 Yard Breaststroke 400 Yard Freestyle Relay