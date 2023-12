Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 6, 2023 — Rock Springs Grizzlies will be holding a Canned Food Drive at their game Friday night, Dec. 8, at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. Bring in two canned foods, and you will receive $5 off one adult ticket to the game. All canned food will then be donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the game will be at 7:00 p.m.