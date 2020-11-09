Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Cadon Shaklee

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) — This week’s Rock Springs High School Student-Athlete of the Week is Cadon Shaklee. He is a junior tight end middle linebacker on the varsity football team for the Tigers. He was nominated by Brittany Huffaker.

According to Huffaker, Cadon works all year long to get prepared for the football season and gives his best effort on and off the field.

She said Cadon is fifth in the state when it comes to Class 4A defensive players and first on the Tigers roster. “He is an amazing kid and he tries to please everyone with a heart of gold,” Huffaker added.

