Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Cali Pollastro

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) — This week’s Rock Springs Student-Athlete of the Week is Cali Pollastro, a senior on the Rock Springs High School volleyball squad.

She helped lead the Lady Tigers to their second straight state tournament appearance, finishing the season with a 18-6 record.

Pollastro was selected to the Class 4A All-State team, as well as the West All-Conference team.

She finished the season with 156 kills, 80 blocks, and 43 digs. She also had four aces and three assists on the season.

Want your athlete featured in Wyo4News Athlete of the Week? Send an email to [email protected]! Make sure to include a picture of the athlete, along with their name, sport they play, position, and grade they’re in.

Our Athlete of the Week is brought you by Nathan Jeppsen, attorney at law, and Red Horse Oil.