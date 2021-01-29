Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Gracie Nightinggale

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 29, 2021) – This week’s Rock Springs Student-Athlete of the Week is Gracie Nightinggale.

She’s a sophomore on the Rock Springs High School varsity indoor track team.

Currently, Nightinggale is ranked sixth in the state in the 55m dash and 10th in the 200m dash. Athletes have to end the season in the top eight of any running event and the top nine of any field event to qualify for the state indoor meet this year.

Want your athlete featured in Wyo4News Athlete of the Week? Send an email to [email protected]! Make sure to include a picture of the athlete, along with their name, sport they play, position, and grade they’re in.