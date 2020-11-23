Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Kasia Leavitt

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – This week’s Rock Springs Student-Athlete of the Week is Kasia Leavitt, a senior on the Rock Springs High School volleyball squad.

She helped lead the Lady Tigers to their second straight state tournament appearance, finishing the season with a 18-6 record.

Leavitt finished the season with 241 digs in 53 sets played. She also had 16 aces and 12 assists

