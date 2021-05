Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2021) — This week’s Rock Springs Student-Athlete of the Week is Lauren Profaizer, a Rock Springs High School senior on the girls varsity soccer team!

She’s a defender and midfielder for the Lady Tigers.

