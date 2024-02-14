Rock Springs High School Boys Swim heads to State Competition

The Rock Springs High School Boys Swim Team.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 14, 2024– The Rock Springs High School Boys Swim is headed the 4A State Swimming Championship that will be held at Laramie High School on Thursday, February 15, and Friday, February 16.

Students that will be competing at State will be Gunner Seiloff, Wesley Muir, Noah Brandt, Tanner Thompson, TJ Stephens, Bryce Perry, Deegan Smith, Koen Asper, and Noah Ribordy. With the alternates being: Seth Atkinson, JP Sorensen, Dalyn Harris, Kylan Clark, and Soren Christensen. The Tigers are coached by Avery Otto, Keven Poyer, and Sydnie Campbell and managed by Reagan Russ.

Gunner Seiloff

Gunner Seiloff has done well during his high school tenure. As a Freshman he was a finalist at State, Sophomore year he was a top six finalist, junior year he finished in the top six and earned All-State and All-Conference honors. This year he has taken first in both of his conference swims and is a team captain.

Tanner Thompson

Tanner Thompson is seeded in the top six in his events this year. He has made big improvements this season. He is a current team captain for the Tigers.

Bryce Perry

Bryce Perry took third place at the conference swim meet this season, and has improved overall this season. Last year he was barely a first-time qualifier. He is also a team captain this year. A unique fact about Rock Springs is that there is no club swim, so the majority of the students do not train year-round, which makes it difficult to maintain that edge as a swimmer. State Swim should be very competitive this year.