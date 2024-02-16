Rock Springs High School boys wrestling team heads to 4A Regionals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024–The Rock Springs High School Boys wrestling will compete on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Kelly Walsh High School Gymnasium. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m

Sam Thornhil

The teams that will be attending this regional match will be Star Valley, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, and Rock Springs. Last year Sam Thornhil was successful at regionals as he was able to get first place finish and later second place at the State tournament.

Ian Dickson

Last year Ian Dickson also had a solid year as he took second place at the 4A West Regionals. At the State Tournament, he came up short as he finished third place. He is looking to take what he learned last year into this year’s Regional performance.

Brock Fletcher

Brock Fletcher is looking to continue is reign as the 4A State Champion. He took first place at the 4A Regional Tournament and was able to get the big win in Casper and achieve the State Champion title for 4A West at 132 pounds.

Halli Witt

Halli Witt had a solid season last season by making it to the 4A State Tournament. This season has been much of the same as she had a great outing at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament as she finished with a second-place finish.