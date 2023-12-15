Rock Springs High School Choir teams up with “Stuff The Bus” on Saturday, December 16th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 15, 2023 — The Rock Springs High School Choir will be singing Christmas carols in three locations on Saturday, Dec. 16th, in coordination with Standard Motor’s “Stuff The Bus” as they collect toy donations at each location.

The first location where you can enjoy the RSHS Choir’s Christmas Carols while donating toys for Christmas is Rock Springs Smith’s location, at 2531 Foothill Blvd., from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second location you can catch them will be at the Rock Springs Walmart, at 201 Gateway Blvd., from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The third and final location they will be appearing will be at the TJ Maxx store in the White Mountain Mall, at Rock Springs at 2441 Foothill Blvd., from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

So, come on down and enjoy some Christmas carols while donating to a good cause, Standard Motor’s “Stuff The Bus” on Saturday, Dec. 16th!