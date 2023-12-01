Rock Springs High School doing a Tiger Family Christmas Angel Tree

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 01, 2023 —

The Rock Springs High School is doing a Tiger Family Christmas Angel Tree! The pick-up and drop-off place for the tree is at Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café at 535 North Front Street in Rock Springs.

It’s been an extremely rough year for many people in our community, and some families need help buying their children Christmas presents this year. If you would like to adopt one of these families and help them out, just select an ornament from the tree, then go to the front of the Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café to get the information and Christmas lists for each family. Then you simply shop for the items on their list, wrap the gifts, and return them to Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café by Dec. 21st. Please be sure to include your ornament with the wrapped gifts so they can keep track of which presents go to which family.