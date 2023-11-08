Rock Springs High School Health Academy seniors create Women’s Health Project

One of the Rock Springs High School Health Academy senior projects created the Women’s Health Project, which will provide essential menstrual products to students who do not have access to period products.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 7, 2023 — Rock Springs High School Health Academy seniors are working on their senior projects. One group has created the Women’s Health Project and is thrilled to announce its upcoming period supplies drive aimed at supporting Sweetwater County School District #1 students. The Period Supplies Drive, Nov. 9-16, 2023, will provide essential menstrual products to students, ensuring their access to these necessities without any financial burden.

Donation drop-off locations are conveniently located at Rock Springs High School and Satellite School, Walmart, Smith’s, United Way of Southwest Wyoming, Rock Springs Library, and White Mountain Library.

Period poverty is a pressing issue faced by many young individuals, hindering their ability to engage in their education fully. By organizing this period supplies drive, the Women’s Health Project aims to alleviate this concern and empower students to focus on their studies, sports, and extracurricular activities without worry.

“In addition to period poverty, there are times when students are simply caught off-guard and in need of period supplies or change of clothes. I personally know of students that have had to wait in the nurse’s office until a family member or relative could be reached,” said project leader Presley Frink.

We invite community members, businesses, and organizations to join us in this endeavor. Donations of menstrual products, including pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and hygiene wipes, are greatly appreciated. Monetary contributions are also accepted, allowing us to purchase additional supplies and reach even more students.

According to State of the Period, without period products, students are more likely to miss school. Four in five teens reported either having missed class time or knew a classmate who missed class because they did not have access to period products.

The Women’s Health Project is grateful for the community’s support in making this initiative successful. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of students, providing the resources necessary for their success.