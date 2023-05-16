Rock Springs High School job shadowing program

Information for middle photo – Front Row: Brody Hooper, Andrew Laurdisen; Middle Row: Joe Clingenpeel, Michael Reed, Leanne Chesnovar, William Parker,Crystal Richardson, Stephanie Tolman, Angie Erramouspe, Kayci Arnoldi, Weston Cockley, Jodie Garner, Ryan Hollinger, Cody Pierntoni, Greg Buel, Steve Pacheco, Kelly McGovern, Kadin Shubert, Ben Straka, Shane Arcoren; Back Row: John Spicer, Christian Celis, Mathew Sleight, Marocs Perez, Ariya Burdette, Kaden Ainscough, Jace Pluhar, Dallas Stewart, Austin Rodgers, Landen Peebels, Jose Romero, Sam Kelly – Photos submitted by Sweetwater County School District #1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Students from Rock Springs High School began job shadowing with the Sweetwater County School District #1 Facilities, Transportation, Information Technology, and Food and Nutrition Services departments on March 31, 2023. Students from Rock Springs High School are paired with employees from these departments and have the opportunity to learn skills in an on-the-job environment.

The job shadowing program that Sweetwater County School District #1 has implemented this year will continue into our CTE Academy during the 23-24 school year. Rock Springs High School and the Rock Springs High School CTE Academy aim to help students gain the skills, attitude, and experiences, while in the high school setting, that are needed to be post-secondary and/or workforce ready.