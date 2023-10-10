Rock Springs High School: Ready to establish a new school

Rock Springs High School – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The need for a replacement building for Rock Springs High School (RSHS) has been a favorited topic of interest throughout Sweetwater School District #1 and the Rock Springs community. Yesterday evening, Sweetwater School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Director of Facilities Dan Selleroli, spoke before the Board of Trustees regarding why is it so crucial a new building be instated.

History of Rock Springs High School

Built in the 1960s, Rock Springs High School was created with two floors but later added the swimming pool, auditorium, career and technical rooms, wrestling room, and auxiliary gym to create four floors.

As of September 22, 2023 Rock Springs High School currently has 1,419 students enrolled and is approximately 325,000 square feet.

Condition Assessment

In 2007 a condition assessment was completed by MGT. What was found is that the cafeteria can only hold 220 students, which is still true to this day. McGovern explained that the reason why RSHS cannot hold a closed campus lunch is due to the lack of capacity space within the cafeteria. She added that many kids will eat their lunch on the floor or in other places around the school.

Based on the study, it was found that in 2007 many students had to park on James Drive which is still true to this day as well. They also noted that the building design was too large to supervise and that the bathrooms were very old, which is also relevant to RSHS today.

Original Plan for RSHS

RSHS currently stands on 125 acres, much of which is restricted. In 2014, a capacity study by MOA Architecture was completed that showed that non-construction was not feasible, renovation was not feasible, and adding an addition was not feasible due to land locking, the railroad, residential areas, and limited parking.

In 2015, Basetti Architecture and Plan One Architecture developed a master plan for RSHS on the land where Rock Springs Satellite High School was established. Rock Springs High School was reserved for 67 acres out of the 125 acres of district-owned land. These acres were planned to encompass the school, appropriate parking spots, a new stadium, new tennis courts, practice facilities, and more.

The Satellite High School was planned for 121,791 square feet which would serve 598 students with a cost of $46.3 million. At this time, the Satellite High School currently resides on under an acre of land.

In 2016, the project was placed on an indefinite hold after having 95% of the paperwork done. Due to a miscommunication error from JAC, all funding for the project was pulled and given to another school district within the state.

The map below shows the proposed plan of RSHS:

This map shows the current two-story Satellite High School:

Rock Springs Satellite High School

In 2017, Plan One Architects held a third study. In 2018 the final design for Rock Springs Satellite High School (RSSHS) was completed and in 2022, the doors were opened to serve approximately 200 students.

RSSHS currently resides on 44,110 square feet and now only holds the Public Service and Health Occupation and Career Academies. The total cost for this building was $17,981,372 dollars.

Due to class conflicts, many students are required to go back and forth between RSHS and RSSHS for their education.

Facility Condition Assessment

In 2022 the state contracted Bureau Veritas to conduct state wide Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) scores. In January of 2023 RSHS was evaluated with the study coming back in May that same year.

Bureau Veritas noted within their study that over the span of the next 20 years, RSHS would require approximately $98 million of in-house repairment jobs.

The State Construction Department listed a budget consideration of $180 million to construct a new RSHS.

Selleroli, who has many years of experience working with the school district and sitting on many boards related to school buildings, explained that in order to get everything accomplished, the school would need to be shut down.

Many plumbing lines, electrical systems, elevators, bathrooms, coolant system additions, flooring, ceilings, HVAC, furniture, etc. need to be replaced and added within RSHS.

In terms of the current temperature issues within the school, the district sent out the following press release with details on what they have been doing to fix it at this time.

Funding for new RSHS

McGovern ended the presentation by explaining that overall the district needs funding for the remaining 120,00 square footage on the owned land, the infrastructure, and the final plan. Overall the district has tried three times to get the required funding.

How Can People Help?

A public forum is scheduled for Thursday, October 19 in the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board Room with trustees and administrators. The forum is for the District’s Strategic Plan, but they are willing to discuss the replacement high school. That meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be streamed on their YouTube Channel for those who can not make it in person.

On October 24, there is a Select Committee on School Facilities meeting that will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Capitol Extension in Cheyenne, in room E005. The public is invited to let their voice be heard on the need for a new building.

On October 25 and 26, there is a Joint Appropriations meeting that begins at 8:00 a.m. in Cheyenne at the Capitol in room E301. The community is invited to attend this meeting as well to let their voice be heard. The district plans to attend both meetings at the Capitol.

As this is an evolving story, more information regarding the replacement of RSHS will become available as it is given.