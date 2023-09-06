Rock Springs High School seeking booths for career fair

Rock Springs High School – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Later this month, Rock Springs High School will be hosting a career fair for all of their students. These career fairs are designed to enhance the students mind in careers and business opportunities within the county and beyond.

Career Fair

The career fair will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Tiger Arena. Booth set up will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the event concluding at 3:00 p.m.

There is no cost to set up a booth at the RSHS Career Fair, however, registration must be completed through the following link by September 15, 2023.

Contact Information

For further questions, please contact Lee Anne Reynolds at [email protected], Hope Downs Lewis at [email protected] or give them a call at (307) 352-3440.