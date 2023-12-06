Rock Springs High School Theatre Department to present “Almost, Maine”

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 6, 2023 — The Rock Springs High School Theatre Department will be presenting the play “Almost, Maine” at the Rock Springs High School Theatre on Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m. and on Dec. 9th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just…Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest, unexpected, and often hilarious ways.

A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size after losing hope in love. A couple keep the love they have given each other in large red bags or compress the mass into the size of a diamond. These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine.

Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same. Almost, Maine: It’s love. But not quite.