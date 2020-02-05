Rock Springs Historical Museum announces new leather craft exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is presenting their spring exhibit entitled “Homegrown Leather Craft”. The exhibit features the work of sister and brother Braids Roberts and Travis Roberts.

Advertisement

According to a release from the museum, the exhibit “showcases contemporary takes on a very old craft. Working with tools and techniques that would have been familiar to local cowboys 100 years ago, modern artists are creating usable leather items that fit right in to today’s aesthetics”.

Visitors will see items from tooled wallets to cross body purses and horse tack. A clock crafted out of tooled and painted leather alongside pistol holsters, saddle bags and business card holders.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is located in the historic city hall building at 201 B Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.