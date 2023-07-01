“Wagon” by Sue Smith

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Sweetwater County Photography Club Show from June 21 through August 31, 2023.

Fourteen photographs are currently on display in the fire station, part of the original Rock Springs City Hall located at 201 B Street.

A wide variety of works in both color and black and white, on an assortment of surfaces including stretched canvas, metal, traditional photography paper and watercolor paper highlight the diversity of artists in the Club. “There is really something for everyone’s taste and interest” notes museum curator Jennifer Messer. “There is a wide range of both local and, surprisingly international, images. From a black and white view of Boars Tusk to a sunset in Istanbul, Turkey, and a close-up of a ptarmigan in molt and wild horses in the sagebrush.”

Some of the other subjects featured included images of pelicans coming in to land, and a swan taking off, wild horses at rest and fighting, daytime images of the landscape and the ruins people leave behind and a lovley nightscape taken in Green River.

SWC Photography Club members participating in the show are Angela Cable, Kevin Doak, Pat Doak, Gary Mortensen, Terry L. Sell, Stephen Shea, and Sue Smith. All of the photography on display is for sale by the artists.

The Sweetwater County Photography Club meets monthly; their meetings are free and open to the public. The SWC Photography Club frequently arranges group tours to various local sites and has instructions on specific techniques. Members have recently learned how to better mat and frame their photographs, how to frame and crop their images for better results, worked on photographing the most recent aurora borealis, or northern lights, shows, and will be taking a day trip to Browns Park Saturday, June 24. Members are encouraged to bring their latest work both traditional and digital, as well as questions and comments to meetings. The Clubs meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Library.