Rock Springs Historical Museum offers Superior, Wyoming Display

On display now a photograph of the Superior 1924’s baseball team, RSHM 2012.014.0029. Back Row: Frank Whitetree, right field; Bud Sutherland, short stop; Otto Winkler, pitcher; Dick Norris, first base; Gus Bertolina, manager; Tom Lavery, center field; Ted Hiner, pitcher. Seated: Emil Droege, third base; Frank Mrak, utility; Guido Flor, utility; Sullivan, catcher; Rudy Moeller, second base; Roger Lessen, left field. Front: Albert Pelligrini mascot.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — “Calling All Dragonettes!” the Rock Springs Historical Museum is thrilled to announce its summer display featuring Superior, Wyoming. A mix of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection and items on loan make up the display going on now through the end of August in the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street. “Calling All Dragonettes!” is available for viewing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, visitors can see more photos and look through a collection of various Dragonette Yearbooks covering the years between 1937 and 1961.

“Superior is having an all-class reunion on July 16th and this seemed like a perfect time to celebrate along with them!” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator. “The Museum has some great items in its archives including band uniforms, yearbooks, and photographs – all items we wanted to public to get to see. In a wonderful twist, we have had many items brought in since we first set up the display, some items on loan, and others as donations.”

“Calling All Dragonettes!” features lots of photographs, mining equipment including a powder keg from one of the mines, and memorabilia from the Superior School. Bursting with the School colors of purple and white and images of the school mascot, a Dragon, the display has everything from sweater letters, to class rings, band and majorette uniforms to hats and sports booster pins.

The town of Superior is located 23 miles east of Rock Springs and was first prospected for coal in 1900. Serious coal mining began in 1906 and Superior was soon “Second only to Rock Springs” in production. During its height Superior had a population of more than 3,000, today less than 350 people continue to make Superior their home. Billed as “a Living Ghost Town” the town of Superior continues to offer hospitality, historic buildings, a small museum, and hosts town and class reunions. Please contact the Museum for more information, if you are interested in donating to the collections, or if you have a research request.