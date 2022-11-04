Rock Springs Historical Museum offers WalkLess Tour for Veterans Day

Photograph of all the members of the servicemen who attended Archie Hay’s funeral, September 1918. The photograph was taken in front of the City Hall and Fire Station and has all the attendees’ names written on the image. The original photograph is held by the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In honor of Veterans Day local historian Corina K. Lee is offering a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans walking tour inside the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Attendees are invited to join Lee in the Museum’s Fire Station on Thursday the 10th starting at 1:00 pm for her full talk including a slide show and refreshments. This WalkLess Tour will last roughly two hours, depending on questions and audience interaction, and will be live-streamed on the Museum’s Facebook page. The talk is free of charge, open and accessible to the public, and appropriate for all ages.

“The Veterans Tour is a special talk that Lee gives that only covers the men and women who served in the Military and who have markers at the Rock Springs Cemetery. It is a fascinating historical presentation and perfect for Veterans Day, but because of the weather it’s difficult to have it in November,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator. “Lee’s idea of a WalkLess Tour is the perfect way to present it for Veterans Day, everyone can attend regardless of the weather or other potential barriers. The added live streaming of the talk will offer an even wider audience the opportunity to learn about our local Veterans.”

Lee’s Veterans Tour focuses on the six “F’s”, the Fallen, Forgotten, First, Female, Famous, and Family. Naturally, some of the individuals fit into more than one category, some have rich backgrounds of information for Lee to pull stories from, while others are a complete mystery. Men who fought in the Civil and Indian Wars, women who served during World War II, and their families.

Lee is a Rock Springs native and avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. She initially began walking the cemetery to document her own family’s plots and headstones, and to connect all the bits and pieces of family lore. Lee quickly became interested in other headstones and their history and put together a cemetery walking tour for friends, family, and other local history buffs. Those first tours were a huge hit and have grown each year, both in the number of attendees and the information presented. Each of Lee’s tours differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants. For the Veterans Tours, she has put together a presentation that focuses solely on those who served in the Military and covers some very interesting aspects of our history.

Lee’s tours are always respectful to the individuals and families she features, they are full of well-researched historical details and presented in a warm and entertaining fashion. Lee’s love of Rock Springs, the local history, and the men, women, and children in our community is abundantly clear in every talk. Lee is a true lover of history and is always reading, researching and trying to get to the details of the story. There is always new information, fresh perspectives, and positive details in her tours.