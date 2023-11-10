Rock Springs Historical Museum presents Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans Tour

Local historian Corina K. Lee offered a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans Tour.

November 10, 2023 — Local historian Corina K. Lee offered a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans Tour. The walking tour is usually done on Memorial Day every year, but this presentation was an opportunity for those who may not be able to do the walking tour to experience it from the comfort of the Rock Springs Historical Museum’s Fire Station.

The presentation focused on Veterans from the Civil War, the Spanish American War, Indian Campaigns, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The focus of the presentation was on The First, The Fallen, The Forgotten, The Female, The Famous (by small-town standards), The Family, and The Found.

During the presentation, Lee also showed photos and discussed the various monuments around Rock Springs, such as the World War I Monument in Bunning Park, the World War II Monument at the A Street overpass, The Korean & Vietnam War Monument at the Sweetwater Events Complex, and the Persian Gulf War Monument at Veterans Park.

References for the presentation can be found at https://rscemeterytour.wordpress.com/veteran-tour-references/