Rock Springs Historical Museum To Host Wyoming Navy Exhibit

Rock Springs, WY (7/10/19) – Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people, cities and towns, counties, and rivers.

“Wyoming Navy” will travel to eleven Wyoming locations for 18-months. The exhibit will stop at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, from July 27 – September 6.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host an official opening and ribbon cutting of the traveling exhibit on Monday, July 29 at 4:00 p.m. The exhibit will then be open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September 6.

The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine.

Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary.

To learn more about the Rock Springs Historical Museum, visit www.rwy.net or Facebook.com/rsmuseum.