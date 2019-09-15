Rock Springs Historical Museum To Offer Regular Walking Tours

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will offer a regular schedule of walking tours beginning this fall.

The first offering is a walking tour of the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The tour begins at the directory located at the center of the cemetery at 802 Thompson Street and will last at least one hour.

Rock Springs native and local historian Corina K. Lee will guide Friday’s tour. Lee has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. Her excursions walking the cemetery documenting her family’s plots led to her interest in other headstones, and she began researching these former residents.

Four years ago Lee put together her first cemetery walking tour, and the demand for them has grown each year. Each tour differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants.

“Lee offers a tour that teaches our local history through the lens of the lives of Rock Springs residents,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator. “(She) is incredibly respectful of the citizens she talks about and makes our local families accessible for the listener. There are so many individuals here who contributed to the community, and it is humbling to hear their stories.”

The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important facility since the city was founded in 1889.

The people of Rock Springs believed it was important enough that in 1924 volunteers worked for months moving all the unregistered graves around the community into the cemetery. In the 1980s the cemetery was completely surveyed and re-landscaped, and the city began ongoing maintenance and improvement.

Interested parties should note that as this is a walking tour there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes, as well as periods of standing. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather as the ground can be both wet and uneven.

Additionally, guests are asked to leave pets at home. The cemetery does not allow pets on the grounds.

If you have an idea for a tour or would like to host one yourself, please contact the Rock Springs Historical Museum. The museum is preparing for spring and summer 2020 and would love to hear your thoughts.

Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Find out more about the museum by calling 307-362-3138, visiting the city webpage at www.rwy.net or check them out on facebook.com/rsmuseum. The Museum staff invites residents and visitors alike to stop by and satisfy their love of history any time they are in downtown Rock Springs.