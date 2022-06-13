Rock Springs Historical Museum to offers cemetery walking tour

New flowers mark the grave of eight-year-old Walter Murphy, “the saddest story on the tour”. Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with local historian Corina K. Lee are pleased to announce a Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery. Scheduled for Friday, June 24 starting at 6:30 p.m., the tour will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery, is free of charge, and will last around two hours.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Lee is a Rock Springs native and avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. While walking the cemetery documenting her family’s plots, Lee became interested in other unusual headstones and began researching those former residents. Six years ago Lee put together her first cemetery walking tour for the public and the demand for them has grown each year. Since that initial tour, Lee has added a special Veterans-themed tour and has continued to research and add on to the original walking tour she presents. Each of the tours differs slightly based on new research, time and weather restraints, and the addition of questions and comments from tour participants.

“Lee’s tours offer a look into our local history through intimate stories about the lives of our local residents,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator. “Using clues from their obituaries, local history from newspapers and books, and personal family stories, Lee offers a celebration of the past and then individuals who made Rock Springs, and the surrounding area, their home.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Lee is exceedingly respectful of the citizens she presents in her walking tours. She has worked hard to research the time and place and surrounding historical events. Lee says of her walks, “there are so many individuals here who contributed to the community, it is humbling to research their stories.”

The Rock Springs Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important city function since the city was founded in 1889. The people of Rock Springs believed it was central to the community and in 1924 volunteers worked for months moving all the unregistered graves around town into the cemetery. In the 1980’s the cemetery was completely surveyed and re-landscaped and the city began ongoing maintenance and improvement.

We encourage participants of all ages, although as this is a walking tour there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes and periods of standing. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather as the ground can be both wet and uneven. Social distancing is suggested, and we would appreciate guests leaving pets at home, the cemetery does not allow them on the grounds.