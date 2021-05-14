Rock Springs Hockey Players Receive NPDC Selections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association held the 2021 Wyoming Player Development Camp May 7-9th. The top players at the camp are selected to attend the Northern Plains District Camp, May 20-24 in Grand Forks, ND.

Northern Plains District Camp features the best players from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. Players who attend NPDC can be chosen to move on to attend USA Hockey Regional and National camps.

Several Rock Springs residents were chosen to attend the NPDC.

Joselyn Arrants – Boston Shamrocks 16U

Brody Bodenhagen – Rock Springs Miners 14U and Logan Jr Aggies

Anabella Fausett – Team Wyoming Girls 14U and Rock Springs Lady Miners

Lexi Harper – Team Wyoming Girls HS and Rock Springs Lady Miners

Emery Punches-Mickelson – Team Wyoming Girls 12U and Rock Springs Lady Miners

Jaxon Robertson – Rock Springs Miners 14U

Karston Searle – Team Wyoming 14U and Rock Springs Miners 14U

Landon Wharton – Team Wyoming 18U and Pinedale Glaciers HS

Jaxon Wheatley – Rock Springs Miners 14U and Logan Jr Aggies