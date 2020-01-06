Rock Springs Hockey posts undefeated weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2019) — The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association had an excellent weekend as both WAHL teams went undefeated.

The Girls 19U team defeated Pinedale 7-1 and 7-2, and the Rock Springs 14U team defeated Sheridan 7-4 and 5-4.

The victories improve the Rock Springs Lady Miners to 9-2-1 and into second place in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U division. The Rock Springs 14U team improves to 10-3-1 on the season and also is second place in the WAHL 14U division.

The Rock Springs 14U team will host the Jackson Moose for two games on Saturday, Jan. 11. Next up for the Lady Miners will be a four-game home stand Jan. 24-26, as they will host Jackson and Cheyenne.

All home games are played at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

GAME RECAPS

Rock Springs Lady Miners 7 – Pinedale Lady Glaciers 1

Joselyn Arrants lead Rock Springs in scoring with a 3-goal hat trick. Dulcee Pummel scored two goals and Emery Punches and Kaylee Bernatis each scored one goal for Rock Springs.

Molly Murphy scored the lone goal for Pinedale.

Rock Spring Lady Miners 7 – Pinedale Lady Glaciers 2

Joselyn Arrants continued her scoring ways Sunday morning, with another hat trick. Izaro Perez Cestona, Jayleigh Harmon, Anabella Fausett and Kaylee Bernatis each had one goal for Rock Springs. Rock Springs goaltender Kylynn Martin stopped 14 of 16 shots in the net.

Molly Murphy and Reese Noble had goals for Pinedale.

14U Rock Springs Miners 7 – Sheridan Hawks 4

Karston Searle lead Rock Springs in scoring with a three-goal hat trick. Billy Peterson scored twice and Ethan Saunders and Connor Politi each had one goal. Rock Springs goaltender registered 35 saves in the net.

14U Rock Springs Miners 5 – Sheridan Hawks 4

The Sunday morning game was a closely contested contest. Rock Springs spread out the scoring as Luke St. Marie, Karston Searle, Joselyn Arrants, Billy Peterson and Ethan Millemon each had one goal in the game. Rock Springs goaltender Richard Barnes had 27 saves.