Rock Springs house fire takes everything from Schall family

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2021) – When tragedy strikes, it can change a person or family’s life in an instant.

On the night of Thursday, June 17, Rock Springs resident Miranda Schall was working her shift as a bartender at Bomber’s Sports Bar when she received a phone call that there has been a structure fire on Hillview Drive.

Her home had caught on fire. She called her husband Cody, who was also working his shift at Bridger Coal Company. When the two of them arrived at the scene, their home was a shell of itself. Everything inside was destroyed.

“I don’t even know how to process it,” said Miranda, who was told by the Rock Springs Fire Department that the cause of the fire was old wiring in the master bedroom due to the age of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire except for the family dog, Max. Max managed to escape the flames, but suffered burns and is currently being treated at Desert View Animal Hospital.

In wake of the tragedy, people of the community have come forward to aid the Schall family during this difficult time.

Sonya Gallegos, owner of Hoarders Korner located at 1659 Elk St., is collecting items that the family needs. “Bring everything,” Gallegos said. “Bring anything you think will help the family.” Monetary donations need to made to Miranda Schall.

The Schall family is need of clothes. Cody wears a size 3X in shirts, size 12 shoes and size 38×32 pants. Miranda wears a size 2X-3X in shirts, size 9 W shoes and size 18 pants. Robbie Bryson, Miranda’s 7-year-old son, wears size 7-8 in boys clothing and size 12-1 in shoes.

Sandy Carter, another resident who has offered her assistance, is allowing the Schall family to live in one of her mobile homes. She is offering the home to the Schall family rent free for the rest of June and all of July.