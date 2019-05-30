Rock Springs Huck Finn Fishing Derby Set For This Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (5/30/19) – The first sign of the summer season will take place this Saturday as the Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department will host their annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The annual event will again take place at the pond located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex north of Rock Springs off Yellowstone Road.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. There is no registration fee. The derby is open to children ages three to 12, with two age divisions. The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking that all participants be accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be awarded for different categories such as the biggest fish, longest fish and other categories according to JJ Syvrud, Superintendent of Civic Center Programs. A casting contest will also take place during the derby.