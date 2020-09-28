Rock Springs Ice Arena to open today

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 28, 2020) — The time has come to fulfill your urge to lace up the skates. The ice arena at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will open today. Public skate times today will be from 2:30 to 7:45 pm. Other public skate times are listed below.

Advertisement

Skate rentals are available for $2.00 per session. Skate sharpening and straightening services are also available.

The Family Recreation Center will also be offering skating lessons. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, class size numbers have been decreased. Memberships must be in place before you can register for lessons. For skate lesson times and dates, call 307-352-1440.

Advertisement

Facebook page, here are the public skate times for the first two weeks: According to a post on the City of Rock Springs, here are the public skate times for the first two weeks: Sept. 28 – 2:30 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29 – 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 – 2:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 – 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 – 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 – 1:15 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 – 1 to 4 pm. Oct. 5 – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 6 – 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 7 – 2:30 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 pm. Oct. 8 – 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 9 – 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 – 1:15 to 4 p.m.